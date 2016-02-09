Ozil key to Arsenal's title hopes - Rosicky

Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky has hailed team-mate Mesut Ozil as a "game-changer" and believes the Germany international is key to their Premier League title hopes.

Ozil has already provided 16 Premier League assists this term, while also scoring six goals across all competitions to highlight his importance to Arsenal.

Rosicky was thoroughly impressed with Ozil from the moment he moved to Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2013 and particularly likes how the 27-year-old never tries to force a decisive ball if the opportunity is not there.

"Mesut was always a special talent and you could see that when he arrived here," Rosicky told Arsenal Player.

"He was out for some time last season so he couldn't find his rhythm, but now, after playing since the start of the season, everyone here can see how big a talent he is.

"The best thing that I like about Mesut is that he's not forcing the final passes. We all know he has a great final ball, but you can see that he only plays it when the game gives him that opportunity.

"If it's not there then he's not forcing it and he's combining with other team-mates instead. That's the thing I like most about him.

"Him and Alexis Sanchez are the game-changers. Both of them have the strength to win games, so it's vital for the team's title chances that they perform well."

Arsenal remain in the hunt for honours in the top flight, Champions League and FA Cup, which they are aiming to win for a third season running.