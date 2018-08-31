Ozil looking well for Cardiff - Emery

Mesut Ozil will be fit and available for Arsenal's trip to Cardiff City after missing their last match through illness.

There had been reports that Ozil had fallen out with boss Unai Emery ahead of facing West Ham, although the Spaniard insisted the player's absence was due to sickness and dismissed talk of a bust-up.

And Ozil is now in line to return to the side against Cardiff, with Emery confirming the midfielder has taken a full part in training.

"[Ozil] has been training normally with the group in every session this week," the coach told a pre-match news conference.

"We started on Tuesday and he's been with the group as normal. He's okay, he's looking well."

Of the alleged falling out, Emery told reporters: "I know you are journalists working for the media in TV, radio, newspapers, I have respect for you.

"It's only when the news is not true that, for me, it's a problem. But in my career, I'm not stopping for the news when it isn't true."

Lucas Torreira is in contention for a first start, but Emery is happy with the way Arsenal are working and does not feel there is a need to rush the midfielder into the side.

"I am very happy with the player," Emery said. "The players are working hard every day and making demands of me to start with their work rate.

"The possibility of him playing from the start is okay, but I am happy with all of the players and how they are working, not just Lucas."