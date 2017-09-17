Ozil out of Chelsea v Arsenal, Sanchez and Hazard on bench

Mesut Ozil is not in Arsenal's squad for their crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea, while Alexis Sanchez is on the substitutes' bench.

The Germany international was rested for the Europa League win over Cologne on Thursday, but has not been passed fit to play at Stamford Bridge after reports suggested he was struggling with a muscle injury.

Sanchez is also missing from the starting XI for Sunday's match, but is among Arsene Wenger's seven subs.

Arsenal start with Danny Welbeck in attack, supported by Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Iwobi.

For Chelsea, Eden Hazard continues to wait for his first start of the season as he continues to recover from a broken ankle. Hazard is on the bench, with Willian and Pedro in support of striker Alvaro Morata.

Cesc Fabregas starts over Tiemoue Bakayoko to partner N'Golo Kante in midfield, while captain Gary Cahill is back from the suspension that kept him out of the last three league games.