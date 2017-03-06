Ozil ruled out of Bayern Munich clash

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Ozil missed Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool with flu and will not recover in time to play against Bayern, with the Gunners trailing 5-1.

The Germany international is instead set to return in the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Lincoln City on Saturday.

"Ozil is not in the squad," manager Arsene Wenger, who confirmed Arsenal have no new injury worries, said at his pre-match media conference.

"I don't think he is ready physically. He only had one training session on Sunday and he was sick. He was out the whole of last week.

"It will be a similar squad to the one that was at Liverpool.

"I don't think is ready physically to be in the squad [tomorrow] - he should be OK for the weekend"March 6, 2017

"I think he will be ready for the weekend.

"It is up to us to show a different face because we literally blew it away there in the second half."

Ozil has not played since the first leg against Bayern on February 15, a match that saw his individual performance criticised.