Ozil, Sanchez deals not close - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has denied reports Arsenal are close to agreeing new deals with star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Ozil and Sanchez's contracts are set to expire in June 2018, but reports suggested the pair were nearing agreements to extend their stay at Emirates Stadium beyond that timeframe.

However, Wenger confessed there is nothing imminent on either player, saying: "No that's not close, no."

Sanchez has struggled for form since returning from a hamstring injury which sidelined him for nearly two months.

However, the Arsenal coach is confident he will soon be back to his best.

"He's just coming back from injury. I believe that he's fighting to come back to his best," Wenger said.

"His second half at Manchester United was quite positive and encouraging. We don't want him to lose confidence and continue to fight."

Arsenal face Swansea City in the Premier League on Wednesday and go into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to Barcelona and Manchester United.

The nature of the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday drew criticism for Wenger, which he suggested was over the top.

"We were disappointed with the result but we've not had too much time to dwell on it and want to focus on the next game," he said.

"It was an away game but now we have six home games and every one becomes very important.

"I'm never surprised by the criticism that comes, that's part of the media today. It's always a bit excessive and emotional but we have to deal with that and I don't complain about that.

"More and more people talk, but we won't listen to what people say and focus on what we do."