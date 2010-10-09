Ozil suffers knee scare in training

The 22-year-old, who scored in Friday's 3-0 win over Turkey, will face a fitness test on Monday.

"Ozil will probably not take part in training on Sunday although the doctors hope the bruising will subside in the next 24 hours," said the German Football Federation (DFB).

"He should be able to travel on Monday evening to Kazakhstan."

Ozil, who chose to play for Germany instead of his parents' native Turkey, was jeered every time he touched the ball on Friday by the 40,000 opposition fans in Berlin's Olympic stadium.

"I shut that out and concentrated on my game," he told the DFB website. "The team and the German fans supported me very well."

Ozil added his Turkish roots were the reason for his subdued goal celebration.

"It was a spontaneous decision not to celebrate much - out of respect for the home of my forefathers," he said.

Germany's win gave them nine points from their opening three games in Group A.