Paderborn loan good for Ducksch, says Zorc

The 20-year-old agreed a season-long loan move to the newly promoted Bundesliga side on Tuesday, with his parent club hoping to see him develop with regular first-team football.

Ducksch made eight appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, with seven coming as a substitute.

But instead of him remaining at Dortmund with limited opportunities, he has been allowed to join Paderborn, a move that Zorc thinks will benefit all parties.

"He should get match practice at Bundesliga level and continue to develop there," Zorc told Dortmund's official website.

Paderborn head coach Andre Breitenreiter is looking forward to seeing Ducksch in action and is confident the youngster can give them a helping hand in their bid to avoid relegation.

"Marvin represents exactly the type of player missing in our squad up to now," he told their official website.

"He can claim the ball in the centre, has good speed and brings remarkable finishing."