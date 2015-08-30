Paderborn swoop for Kirch

Paderborn have completed the signing of midfielder Oliver Kirch from Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will bolster Paderborn’s bid for an instant return to the Bundesliga following their relegation last term.

Kirch, who counts Borussia Monchengladbach and Kaiserslautern among his former clubs, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund over the past two seasons.

"With Oliver Kirch we gain another strong player who has proven his efficiency with numerous renowned clubs.” Paderborn head coach Markus Gellhaus told his club’s official website.

Sporting director Michael Born added: "Oliver brings high footballing quality and a lot of experience to Paderborn.”