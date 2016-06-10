Pagliuca rates Donnarumma ahead of Neuer

Former Italy international goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca heaped praise on AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma, claiming his skills are superior to Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer.

Since debuting for Milan in October, Donnarumma has quickly cemented himself as the Serie A team's undisputed number one keeper.

The 17-year-old - attracting interest from across Europe - has also drawn comparisons to Juventus and Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon.

But Pagliuca, who made over 100 appearances for each of Sampdoria, Inter and Bologna while earning 39 international caps, rates the 17-year-old so highly, he put him ahead of Neuer, arguably the best keeper in the world.

"I believe that when Buffon stops playing, his heir has already been identified, and it's Gianluigi Donnarumma," Pagliuca told Sky Sport Italia.

"For me [Donnarumma] looks a lot like Neuer.

"He is even more responsive and stronger technically than the German."