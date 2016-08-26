Palace blast 'ridiculous' Zaha bid from Tottenham

Wilfried Zaha is "100 per cent" staying at Crystal Palace according to the Premier League club's chairman Steve Parish, who labelled Tottenham's bid for the forward as "ridiculous".

Tottenham have stepped up their chase for the 23-year-old Zaha in recent days, with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to land the English winger.

However, Parish believes Tottenham's initial bid was far too low for their liking, and insists Zaha will be going nowhere before the transfer window closes.

"We had a bid from Spurs but £12million - it's ridiculous. I can't imagine that they're serious," Parish told talkSPORT.

"There is no chance whatsoever of Wilfried Zaha leaving the club in this transfer window.

"I can absolutely reassure every Palace fan he is an integral part of our plans.

"We've told Spurs that there is really no point bidding for him because he is going nowhere - 100 per cent guaranteed."

Parish went on criticise Tottenham's tactics, saying: "It's not right really that players get their heads turned.

"I was told that the manager there thinks he's the next [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Well I'd like to get the next Ronaldo for £12m."



He added: "I haven't spoken to the player. The manager and the player might have had a conversation but I'm chairman of the football club.

"I decide who leaves and he's not leaving. He'll have to get his head around that.

"It is difficult for Wilfried because a big club have come in for him, but we want to finish ahead of these clubs. We need to convince Wilfried that he can achieve what he wants here and that conversation will happen once the transfer window is closed."