Palace confirm Cabaye interest

Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish says he is keen to wrap up a deal to bring midfielder Yohan Cabaye back to the Premier League.

The France international impressed under Palace boss Alan Pardew at Newcastle United but has since struggled to feature regularly for PSG.

Cabaye himself has hinted at a desire to leave the Parc des Princes and a reunion with Pardew at Selhurst Park has been mooted.

Co-chairman Parish confirmed plans are afoot to sign the 29-year-old but expressed frustration at the club's lack of transfer activity.

Asked about Cabaye, Parish told talkSPORT: "There's definitely one we would like to do. It would be a massive thing for the club obviously.

"He's a seasoned international, so it's definitely one we are working on.

"Getting the top players is difficult. It's a bit blocked up really, nobody wants to go first or set the valuation.

"For us to get into the top ten in the Premier League, we have to make sure we are bringing in top-10 players."