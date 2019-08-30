Palace defender Dann could miss Villa clash with hand injury

Scott Dann could miss Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa with a hand injury.

The defender played in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second-round penalty shoot-out defeat to Colchester but hurt his hand during the game and could now be absent for Villa’s visit.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson made 10 changes from the side that won at Manchester United last time out but was left unimpressed by those that came in against Colchester and is likely to revert back to the team that secured victory at Old Trafford, although both James Tomkins (groin) and Mamadou Sakho (knee) miss out.

Matt Targett is out of Villa’s trip to Selhurst Park after suffering a hamstring injury on his debut.

The left-back came off in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win at Crewe, his first appearance since a £12million move from Southampton.

James Chester remains out with a hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season while Jonathan Kodjia is not ready to return from an ankle problem.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Dann, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Townsend, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew, Zaha, Wickham.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Steer, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Elmohamady, Lansbury, McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane, Grealish, Jota, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Luiz, Wesley, Davis.