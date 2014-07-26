Palace were wasteful, says manager Pulis

The Premier League outfit earned victory - in the second game of their United States tour - courtesy of an own goal from Union defender Ethan White.

Palace will finish their pre-season trip with a clash against American third-tier outfit Richmond Kickers on Monday, and manager Pulis is hoping for more goals after bemoaning the profligacy of Yannick Bolasie, Jason Puncheon, Marouane Chamakh and Dwight Gayle.

Asked for his thoughts on the game, Pulis said: "It was pleasing. We worked very hard, they made us work very hard. Full compliments to Philadelphia because it was a very competitive game."

However, the 56-year-old added: "First half, truthfully, we should have scored quite a few goals and that's not criticising them [Philadelphia] at all, that's Bolasie, Puncheon, Chamakh and Gayley all missing really good chances that they should have scored from.

"In the second half we made lots of changes and it was a good workout for us. That's as hot as it's been for the lads as well."

Pulis said winning was not a priority, as he tries to get minutes into his players ahead of their Premier League opener at Arsenal on August 16.

"As I've said before, the results don't matter too much, it's about getting the players fit," Pulis said.

"The fitness levels I think are pretty good and the lads just need more games now.

"The group will have more game time against Richmond."

Palace bolstered their striking ranks earlier on Friday, signing Fraizer Campbell from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.