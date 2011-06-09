Palermo block Spurs bid for Hernandez

The Uruguay international has produced only flashes of brilliance since arriving in Sicily from homeland club Penarol in 2009, although the 20-year-old’s lightning pace and clinical finishing were on show as he scored in his country’s 3-2 friendly win over Ireland in March.

Spurs boss Harry Redknapp is thought to be targeting striking reinforcements this summer after Peter Crouch, Jermaine Defoe and Roman Pavlyuchenko all endured underwhelming seasons in front of goal, and appears to have identified Hernandez as one of his top targets.

When asked about the north Londoners’ bid, the player’s agent Vincenzo D’Ippolito told calciomercato.it: "It's true.

"But for the time being I know [Palermo president Maurizio] Zamparini has turned down the offer, although I do not know what the figure was.

"If indeed it was €10 million then it would be considered too low as the value of the player in the market is of €20 million.

"The transfer market has just started so we will see what happens."

ByLiam Twomey