Palermo turn to Bosi after Barros Schelotto exit

Giovanni Bosi is the new coach of Serie A strugglers Palermo after the club parted ways with Argentinian Guillermo Barros Schelotto on Wednesday.

Palermo confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Barros Schelotto had left the club less than a month after being appointed, having failed to gain the necessary UEFA coaching qualifications.

With Barros Schelotto unable to coach from the dugout, Bosi and fellow coach Fabio Viviani both took charge of a match while Giovanni Tedesco was appointed as head coach alongside Barros Schelotto.

However, following Barros Schelotto's departure from the Stadio Renzo Barbera, Bosi becomes the club's fifth permanent coach of the campaign.

"After the difficult emergency caused by UEFA's non-recognition of Guillermo Barros Schelotto's coaching licence, the technical management of the first team has been entrusted to Primavera Coach Giovanni Bosi," president Maurizio Zamparini said in a statement.

"He'll be assisted by Giovanni Tedesco and Palermo-native Francesco Sicari, who has also been promoted from the Primavera team to help with athletic preparation."

Bosi was in charge for the 4-1 win over Udinese last month and his reign will begin against Torino on Sunday.