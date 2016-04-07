Pallotta: Roma stars not for sale

James Pallotta has dismissed rumours the club's star players will be sold at the end of the season.

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is one of a number of key men to have been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, but president Pallotta insists they will stay with the Italian side.

"Every day I read that players will be sold," he told Roma Radio.

"There is talk of the possible sale of Pjanic. That's not true, I have not sanctioned that, I want him to stay.

"I'm tired of these rumours, they hurt the club."

Roma sit third in the Serie A table - holding the final Champions League spot - having been fifth when head coach Rudi Garcia was sacked in January.

And Pallotta is thrilled with the team's progress under new boss Luciano Spalletti, after winning nine of their last ten league matches.

"I couldn't be happier with what the team have been doing over the last few months," he added.

"I'm delighted with coach Spalletti and all his staff.

"We've seen it was a mental problem [under Garcia], not a physical one."

Roma host Bologna on Monday as they look to secure a Champions League place in the final seven games of the season.