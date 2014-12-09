Palmeiras needed 'change' says president Nobre

Dorival Junior - who only replaced Ricardo Gareca in September - was relieved of his duties on Monday, despite preserving Palmeiras' status in the Brazilian Serie A.

A 1-1 draw at home to Atletico PR on Sunday saw Palmeiras finish two points above the relegation zone, but it was not enough to save the coach's job.

Football manager Omar Feitosa and football director Jose Carlos Brunoro were also released by the club.

Nobre said he wants to bring a winning mentality back to the eight-time Serie A champions.

"At the end of the Brazilian [season], I made it clear that all staff would be evaluated and that's what happened," Nobre told reporters on Tuesday. "We thought it good [to make] a total change in football.

"As president and supporter, I want a coach who can lead us to victories and titles, and now this will be discussed with the football staff as a whole.

"I strongly believe in a balance, we cannot spend more than we collect."