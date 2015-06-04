Panama 1 Ecuador 1: Martinez's opener cancelled out

Ecuador were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw against Panama as their Copa America preparations continued on Wednesday.

Gustavo Quinteros' men went ahead just after half-time through Fidel Martinez, but Roman Torres' penalty cancelled out the opener.

Anibal Godoy saw red for Panama late on as the teams shared the spoils ahead of another clash on Saturday.

Ecuador made the brighter start at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Ciudad de Panama, before the hosts pushed back and forced goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez into a couple of saves.

Martinez thought he had opened the scoring for Ecuador after 15 minutes, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Miller Bolanos missed a glorious chance to put the visitors up just before the half-hour mark, blazing over when he should have scored.

The first half somehow finished goalless, but Ecuador needed just five minutes after the break to finally go ahead.

A poor pass in the defensive third led to the chance and Martinez made no mistake, burying the opportunity into the bottom corner from inside the area.

But Panama were awarded a penalty just after the hour-mark.

Torres made no mistake from the spot, sending Dominguez the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Panama were unlucky not to go ahead in the 76th minute, when Blas Perez's powerful volley was kept out by Dominguez down low.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men just five minutes later.

Godoy was given his marching order following a nasty challenge on Enner Valencia, who was on the ground after a tackle of his own.

Neither team were able to find a winner as they head to Portoviejo for Saturday's clash.