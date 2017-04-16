Panama international Henriquez shot dead

Experienced Panama international and Arabe Unido midfielder Amilcar Henriquez died after being shot dead in his homeland.

Henriquez - a veteran of 75 international caps for the national team - was killed in Nuevo Colon, a province of Colon on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was reportedly taken to hospital in Sabanitas but he was unable to be saved.

The Panama Football Federation (FEPAFUT) and LPF outfit Arabe Unido paid tribute to Henriquez.

Lamentamos en lo más profundo la muerte de nuestro seleccionado nacional Amílcar Henríquez. Dios reciba tu alma Mickey. April 16, 2017

"We regret the death of our selected national Amilcar Henriquez deep," the FEPAFUT wrote via Twitter. "God gets your soul Mickey."

Arabe Unido said: "We regret the death of our blue Amilcar Henriquez, a player who gave his heart on the field and the selection."

The Mexico national team also expressed their condolences, writing: "We join the grief of our Panamanian brothers. Rest in peace, Amilcar Henriquez."

Henriquez - who made his international debut in 2005 - had featured in Panama's World Cup qualifying campaign for Russia 2018, playing in the 1-1 draw against the United States last month.

Lamentamos la muerte de nuestro azul Amilkar Henríquez, jugador que entregó su corazón en la cancha por el DAU y por la selección. April 16, 2017

He had also returned to boyhood club Arabe Unido last year, having spent time with America Cali, Real Cartagena, Independiente Medellin, Atletico Huila and Santacrucena.