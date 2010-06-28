Pantsil: Ghana to maintain winning game plan

The team, which became only the third African nation ever to advance to the quarter final stage of the World Cup, also had no fears about dealing with the attacking qualities the South Americans had shown so far in the tournament, players said.

"I don't think there is anything to change in our game. We are going to stay with our game plan - just relax and play our normal, good football and keep our positions and heads together," Pantsil told Ghana FA website.

Under Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, Ghana, the only African team to make it through the group stage, have impressed many with their stubborn defence and the creativity in the midfield of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Dede Ayew.

However, coach Rajevac is racing against time to have his squad ready for the game in Johannesburg on Friday following injuries to key players and the suspension of Ayew and Jonathan Mensah.

Boateng also limped out of their hard-fought second round game against the United States, and is undergoing intensive therapy for a hamstring injury.

Rajevac had said it would be a huge problem getting him ready for the game on Friday, while several other players including defender Samuel Inkoom are also struggling with niggling injuries.

"We'll try our best on the injured players and make sure they are ready," Rajevac said.

ULTIMATE DREAM

Despite the injuries and suspension concerns, the Ghanaians are confident of making history by being the first African nation to reach the last four of the World Cup.

"We're not worried about Uruguay. When we qualified to play the USA, we weren't worried and we won, so we're going to do the same thing," said 19-year-old defender Jonathan Mensah.

Inkoom was more forthright with his predictions and confidence, seeing Ghana in the final and winning the trophy.

"We are ready to live the ultimate dream," the 20-year-old midfielder told FIFA website (www.fifa.com)

"I told the coach we would win," he said of the game against Uruguay. "I don't think Uruguay will be easy but I think we are capable of winning," he added.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook