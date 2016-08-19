Papa's got a brand new tattoo: Vidal ink tribute to son

While Arturo Vidal is known for his tattoo fixation and distinct style off the pitch, less focus is centred on his philanthropy.

The Chilean midfielder married those two facets via social media, unveiling his new tattoo, of an insulin pump.

Freshly inked next to a tattoo of his champion racehorse, naturally named Il Campione, the Bayern Munich star got the insulin pump body art as a tribute to his son, Alonso, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes.

The photo with his son was posted on Twitter along with a plea to Chilean president, Michelle Bachelet, calling for greater accessibility to insulin pumps for youths with Type 1 diabetes, as part of the AUGE healthcare plan.

"Mrs. President Bachelet all Chilean children with Type 1 diabetes deserve an insulin pump #bombadeinsulinaAUGE," the tweet wrote.

AUGE, translating to Universal Access with Explicit Guarantees, was implemented in 2013, with the goal to ease access to adequate healthcare for Chile’s disadvantaged.

In 2015, to make amends for crashing his Ferrari while under the influence of alcohol, Vidal notably donated all of his Copa America winnings to charity.

With Bayern set to begin their Bundesliga title defence at home to Werder Bremen on August 26, Vidal found his name on the scoresheet in their 5-0 of Carl Zeiss Jena in the DFB Pokal on Friday.