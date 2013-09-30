Paraguay Wrap: Cerro Porteno four points clear

Matias Corujo's goal led Cerro Porteno to a 1-0 win over Nacional Asuncion, while General Diaz were held by Deportivo Carapegua.



Corujo scored after 77 minutes for Francisco Arce's men and it was all they needed to extend their unbeaten start to the league season to 11 matches.



Lowly Deportivo Carapegua did Cerro Porteno a favour as they held General Diaz to a 1-1 draw.



Luis Ovelar opened the scoring for General Diaz on 12 minutes, but his effort was cancelled out by Hugo Serravalle on the hour-mark.



Elsewhere, Deportivo Capiata, Guarani and Libertad all recorded big wins.



Cristian Lopez scored a second-half brace to help Deportivo Capiata to a 4-0 victory at home to Rubio Nu and Guarani had no problems disposing of Cerro Porteno PF 4-1.



Brian Montenegro struck a brace to lead Libertad to a 3-0 victory at home to Sol de America.



Rodrigo Lopez continued his hot start to the campaign as he was on the scoresheet again in Sportivo Luqueno's 2-1 win at home to Olimpia.



The Uruguayan cancelled out Alejandro Silva's early opener before Enrique Meza's own goal gave the hosts victory.



Silva scored after a lovely team move down the left for Olimpia before Lopez netted his seventh league goal of the campaign.



He leads the scoring charts by three ahead of several players.