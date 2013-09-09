Paraguay Wrap: Guarani thrash Olimpia 5-0

Gaurani claimed their first win in seven games in all competitions, with three goals in the second half ending Olimpia's resistance at the Estadio Manuel Ferreira on Sunday.

The win took Guarani above Olimpia into eighth on the Paraguayan top-flight table on seven points; 10 adrift of league leaders Cerro Porteno.

Guarani opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Gonzalez struck and the visitors made it 2-0 eight minutes later through a goal from Ocampo.

In the 68th minute, Ocampo ended Olimpia's chances of a comeback with his second goal of the game, while Gonzalez claimed a brace as well two minutes later.

Jorge Benitez completed the route in the 81st minute when he scored Guarani's fifth goal as they moved above Olimpia on goal difference.

Cerro Porteno PF's clash with Libertad was postponed, while Sportivo Luqueno drew 2-2 with Nacional Asuncion.

Cerro Porteno top the table on 17 points, four ahead of General Diaz and Deportivo Capiata.