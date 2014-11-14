Paraguay Wrap: Libertad close in on Clausura
Libertad took another step towards the Paraguayan Division Profesional Clausura title as 12 de Octubre's relegation was confirmed.
Ismael Benegas' dramatic late winner saw Libertad battle past Olimpia 1-0 at the Estadio Manuel Ferreira on Wednesday.
Pedro Sarabia's men are four points clear at the top, but second-placed Cerro Porteno have a game in hand.
Libertad have just four games left to play, putting them in a good position to secure the title.
They left it until the 92nd minute to secure their latest victory, with Benegas heading in a set-piece to give Libertad the three points.
Cerro Porteno stayed four points adrift, hammering 3 de Febrero 5-0.
Jonathan Fabbro scored a second-half brace for the victors, who ended a run of six matches without a win in all competitions.
At the other end of the table, 12 de Octubre have been relegated after suffering a 4-2 loss at home to Sol de America.
Claudio Correa netted a double for ninth-placed Sol.
Elsewhere, Sportivo Luqueno drew 1-1 against Nacional Asuncion and struggling Rubio Nu played out a 1-1 result at home to General Diaz.
On Thursday, Guarani thrashed Deportivo Capiata 4-1.
