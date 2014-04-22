Paraguay Wrap: Libertad stay top with big win

Libertad blitzed ninth-placed General Diaz 5-0 rout at the Estadio Dr Nicolas Leoz on Sunday, while Cerro Porteno humiliated Deportivo Capiata 7-0 and Guarani routed Sol de America 4-0.

Pedro Sarabia's Libertad (+20 goal difference) move to 26 points after 10 games, six clear of nearest rivals Guarani (+10).

Libertad were unbeaten in 10 games prior to kick-off and set off to extending that run in the 43rd minute, when Rodrigo Lopez converted a penalty.

The home side lifted a gear after the half-time interval, scoring two goals in five minutes to seemingly put the result beyond.

Jorge Moreira and Nelson Romero were on target during that period before Claudio Vargas made it 4-0 with 19 minutes remaining.

The demolition was complete during injury-time thanks to Gustavo Gomez's late goal - the defender's second in as many games.

Second-placed Guarani also enjoyed a resounding victory thanks to a three-goal second-half blitz at the Estadio Luis Alfonso Giagni on Sunday

Guarani opened the scoring on 18 minutes courtesy of Sergio Mendoza before Jorge Benitez, Ivan Gonzalez and Fernando Fernandez struck after the break in a masterclass from the visiting team.

At the Estadio General Pablo Rojas on Monday, striker Guillermo Beltran scored four goals as Cerro Porteno ran riot at home to 10th-placed Deportivo Capiata.

Angel Romero also bagged a brace in the one-sided affair, while Oscar Romero scored a goal of his own.

In other results, Olimpia leapfrogged Nacional Asuncion into third position in the standings after running out 2-0 winners.

Jorge Ortega scored twice as Rubio Nu accounted for second-bottom 12 de Octubre 3-0, while cellar dwellers 3 de Febrero lost 2-0 at home to Sportivo Luqueno.