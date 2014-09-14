Paraguay Wrap: Nacional Asuncion win again

Silvio Torales netted a four-minute brace in the first half at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

It was a much-needed boost for midfielder Torales, who was without a goal for club or country since May.

Leaders Guarani were held to a 0-0 draw at home to bottom club Rubio Nu, although the hosts were inhibited by the 29th-minute dismissal of Dario Ocampo.

Olimpia capitalised on Guarani's slip up, moving within one point of top spot with a 2-0 win over Deportivo Capiata.

It took Olimpia until the final quarter-hour to break through, when Javier Acuna and Cristian Ovelar struck three minutes apart.

Angel Martinez was dismissed for Capiata with four minutes to play.

Sportivo Luqueno are unbeaten in five matches after beating Sol de America 2-0 at home.

Cerro Porteno snapped a two-match losing run with a 2-0 win away at 12 de Octubre.

Julio Dos Santos gave the visitors the upper-hand after just four minutes, before sealing the victory with his second of the game in the 90th minute.

Cerro sit in sixth spot on the table, above General Diaz and Deportivo Capiata on goal difference with the three sides level on 10 points.