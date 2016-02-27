Pardew bemoans penalty decisions in West Brom defeat

Crystal Palace should have had two penalties in their 3-2 defeat to West Brom at The Hawthorns, manager Alan Pardew claimed.

First-half goals from Craig Gardner, Craig Dawson and Saido Berahino left Palace 3-0 down at half-time before Connor Wickham's brace mounted a fightback.

But Pardew felt referee Jonathan Moss could have awarded spot-kicks for a block on Scott Dann and a foul on substitute Yannick Bolasie.

"At 3-1 we should have had a penalty," Pardew said. "The charge on Dann is a penalty all day long.

"[The foul on Bolasie] is a penalty too. But the one earlier is much more important. Having an effort cleared off the line at the end shows we never give in, but we must start faster."

Pardew accepted his side were slow out of the blocks, with West Brom 3-0 ahead after just 31 minutes.

"We knew what was coming," he said. "It was a big game for West Brom, we knew they'd come out the blocks and we didn't deal with it.

"Our front two were ineffective and their top two caused us problems. Their goals all came quickly and knocked us sideways.

"Thankfully half-time came and we got some balance to the team, bringing Bolasie on. Two goals for Connor was a bonus.

"Connor's first goal was more difficult than it seemed and the second was a great hit. He's still a young player and needs to learn.

"It's good for us Connor got two goals for us. That's something we can take away, along with Bolasie's performance in the second half."

Pardew also highlighted the importance of Palace's upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Reading, adding: "We've still got a big portion of the season to go.

"We've got a cup quarter-final and enough games to ensure we stay up.

"The most important games are the last ten games of the season in my experience."