Pardew bemoans refereeing decisions after Everton draw

Alan Pardew bemoaned a pair of refereeing decisions that he felt went against Crystal Palace following Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton.

Palace appeared to be on their way to victory when Scott Dann headed the London club into the lead from a Jason Puncheon corner in the 76th minute.

However, having rattled the woodwork on three previous occasions, Everton levelled five minutes later, Romelu Lukaku turning home Gerard Deulofeu's low ball from the right.

The draw moves Palace up to sixth in the Premier League, but Pardew was left aggrieved at two calls made by referee Craig Pawson and his assistants.

Pardew felt Palace should have been awarded a penalty when Gareth Barry appeared to pull down Mile Jedinak and was also disappointed not to see anything given for Ramiro Funes Mori's tackle on Jordon Mutch on the edge of the area three minutes from time.

He told Sky Sports: "I think it was obvious his [Jedinak] shirt was being pulled but the referee and linesman didn't see it, which I'm surprised at.

"The second one was 12 yards from the linesman and I don't think he plays the ball at all and if you can't see that then there's a problem.

"I thought it was a fair result, we showed all the qualities we have as a team. We come against a team that was in top, top form and we still almost won and but for a couple of refereeing decisions that - in my view - he got wrong, we could have won it.

"It was one of those nights, in the context of what happened tonight a draw was a fair result.

"Sometimes you can win when you don't deserve to and that could have happened if those decisions had gone our way."



