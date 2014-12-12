Pardew: Cabella not up to Premier League speed

The attacking midfielder has been a peripheral figure at St James' Park following his close-season move from French side Montpellier.

While Cabella has shown glimpses of quality, the France international has struggled to cement a starting place under Pardew, despite the absence of fellow playmaker Siem de Jong.

Pardew feels the Frenchman has not yet adjusted to the physical nature of the English game, adding that he will continue to use Cabella off the bench.

"Before I started him against Chelsea I said that he would be like this all year for us - he'll be in then out, he'll start then he'll be sub," Pardew told reporters.

"I'll pick and choose. He's not ready for the demands of this division yet.

"The way he plays, sometimes he can get lost a little bit. But when the game gets open, like it did [in the] second half at Burnley and Spurs, he can have more and more influence when we get a bit more possession.

"It actually favours him a little bit when the game slows down and he comes off the bench and can affect the game."