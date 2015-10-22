Pardew calls for managers, refs to review games

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew says managers and referees should meet during the week to review decisions made by officials during the previous game.

Pardew was left frustrated over what he thought was a harsh yellow card and subsequent red handed out by Mark Clattenburg to striker Dwight Gayle in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho also voiced his grievance at the decisions of officials following a shock 3-1 loss to Southampton earlier this month, criticism which resulted in a hefty Football Association fine.

Pardew feels that on the whole the quality of refereeing in the Premier League is high, but feels more can be done to improve standards including more communication with managers.

"There was frustration [at Gayle's red card]. In the time I've been here there's never been a player sent off for the opposition team, even though we have three flying wingers," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester City.

"There's been a couple of times a call hasn't been good for us now. Sometimes the stats don't lie, I don't understand it. In all the games we've played we've had three or four challenges against us after a yellow card.

"I don't know if there's too much that can help them [referees]. Maybe better training, better facilities, better analysis after games or maybe analysis from managers for our view.

"We're asked our view but I'm not sure it's taken on board sometimes. Maybe there could be a bit more feedback for them to help us.

"I don't think an hour after a game is an appropriate time [to meet] because emotions are running high. The best time is Monday's or Tuesday's. There can be a better review system. My view is that the standard of refs is high, but it can be improved."

Pardew, who hopes to have striker Connor Wickham back from a rib injury in the next two weeks, takes Palace to the King Power Stadium to face a Leicester side that have lost just once in the league this term and boast the competition's top scorer in Jamie Vardy.

But Pardew feels it would be foolhardy to focus solely on the in-form England international, whose double in a comeback 2-2 draw at Southampton last week took him to nine for the campaign.

"They have various offensive options all of who are problematic," he added. "Nathan Dyer came off the bench and did great at Southampton last weekend.

"He [Vardy] is the sharpest striker in the league at the moment. Coming where he's come from, the route he has taken, it's astonishing. Credit to the boy he's done fantastically well."