Pardew compares Newcastle to Bayern

The St James' Park outfit have won five matches on the bounce in all competitions and host QPR in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pardew highlights the team's attacking discipline as a contributing factor to their recent upturn in form and says Bundesliga champions Bayern are the example to strive for.

"Our strengths are we have incredible discipline in the team from our offensive players," he said. "The current top model in Germany are Bayern Munich.

"That's their strength, that's what we have got, and pace."

And Pardew - under pressure prior to Newcastle's run of victories - believes the team are better equipped for the rigours of the Premier League than they have been for a long time.

"We are pushing as a team to physical levels that have never been used in the past," he added. "All the Premier League teams are trying to get to a level that takes the game forward.

"Fitter, stronger and faster - the Olympic spirit is what the Premier League is all about. They're right on the edge now."