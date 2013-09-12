Pardew defends Toon's transfer policy

While Loic Remy was brought in on loan, Newcastle were the only Premier League side not to make a single permanent signing of a senior player during the recent transfer window.

However, Pardew feels the club's dealings in January, coupled with Remy's loan signing and various youth prospects, will stand his side in good stead.

"It's important sometimes to understand that we have a very good team," said the 52-year-old.

"We invested £30-odd million in the last window, we have brought Remy in.

"We have brought a lot of young players here who I think, will hopefully, blossom. That's why they were brought here. The likes of Sammy Ameobi and Paul Dummett, part of my management is to develop players."

Pardew was linked with forwards such as Bafetimbi Gomis and Darren Bent over the close-season but to no avail.

Despite this, Pardew has urged fans to be patient and stick with the side he has assembled on Tyneside.

"Our fans wanted a marquee signing, probably, and that's what we were looking at, somebody that would really threaten the first team," he continued.

"But we couldn't get it over the line in terms of what we wanted and unfortunately that's the position we are in.

"Having said all of that, I still think we have got a very, very strong side."

Newcastle have gained a draw and a win against West Ham and Fulham respectively since their opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

Pardew's men, who sit in 12th place, face Aston Villa on Saturday.