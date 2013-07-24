Pardew eager for reinforcements

The St James' Park outfit are yet to announce a signing of note ahead of the 2013-14 Premier League campaign, while Steve Harper, Danny Simpson and James Perch have all departed and Shane Ferguson has joined Birmingham City on loan.

Aston Villa's Darren Bent is reportedly close to making a move to the club, as they look to bolster their forward line.

And Pardew is urging director of football Joe Kinnear to complete transfer negotiations with players sooner rather than later.

"I'm pushing Joe to get a transfer in," he told The Chronicle. "I think we need a boost. We are in a situation where want to progress now. The team is in a good place."

The 52-year-old also refuted claims that Shola Ameobi could depart the club. The striker has been linked with championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, but Pardew is not looking to let him leave.

"Shola is a player that is under contract here. He's not made any noises to me that he wants to leave," he added.

"Certainly with my striker situation at the moment, I need as many as I can get."