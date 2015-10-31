Pardew fires warning to Zaha

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has warned Wilfried Zaha he will drop him without a word if he does not heed his advice about his performances.

Zaha was left out of last week's Premier League defeat to Leicester City and has twice been hauled off at half-time this season, against Tottenham and West Ham, after failing to impress his manager.

Pardew has twice explained to the 22-year-old his reasons for replacing him but the former Newcastle United boss says he should not expect it a third time.

"I've told him what I think he needs to do and I've told him about a couple of issues within the game that managers are going to keep citing unless he corrects them," Pardew said. "I've left him out twice now. Both times I've sat him down and spoke to him very methodically about why I was leaving him out. I think he needs to understand why but I'm not going to do it again.

"Next time I won't speak to him. He'll be out the team because he didn't do what was asked of him.

"His reaction each time I've left him out has been very, very strong. He was terrific against Manchester City [in the League Cup], the only real bright spark we had on the night.

"I don't want to leave him out to get that reaction every time. I want that great reaction every week and that's really the message for him. You need to find that inspiration and enthusiasm for every moment of every game.

"He is now a better player than when he went to [Manchester] United. He knows now and I think the message is clear to him."

Zaha is expected to line up against former club United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.