Pardew hits back at Shepherd criticism

Alan Pardew says critics of Newcastle United's players and management need to ease off, while also defending his own record at the club.

The Crystal Palace manager has turned fortunes around at Selhurst Park since arriving at the start of the year, but Newcastle's results have proceeded to nosedive under former assistant John Carver.

A run of eight consecutive Premier League defeats leaves Newcastle in the relegation mix-up going into the season's final three games.

Ex-Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd claimed Pardew "must take responsibility" for the club's situation this week, prompting a response from the Palace boss.

"That is typically unfair of that individual, and also the local paper, who make it really difficult for the manager at Newcastle," Pardew said.

"The players that they have are trying their very, very best to get that club over the line.

"They are a group at the moment that are short on confidence. I hope John Carver and the team can get over the line [against West Brom] on Saturday

."The players at Newcastle have been tremendous over the years and during the time I was there.

"My results up until I left were pretty excellent, in terms of where we were.

"I'm not here to defend that situation, the only thing I want to state is that I really hope Newcastle win on Saturday - it's a big game for them."