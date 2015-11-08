Pardew: I am like Klopp

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes he can see much of himself in charismatic Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is undefeated since taking over at Liverpool – guiding the Merseyside club to three straight wins along with three draws.

The German manager gained the reputation as one of the most popular figures in world football in his time at Borussia Dortmund and his charisma and tactical nous has helped brighten up Liverpool's slow start to the season.

Liverpool welcome Pardew's Palace to Anfield on Sunday and the 54-year-old claims he sees similarities with himself and Klopp ahead of the fixture.

"I do see him on the sideline, and I look at myself and think 'That's very similar to how I am'," Pardew said.

"He never gives too many negative things out, even though he's quite involved in the game, and I like to think I don't either.

"We'll both be intense, Sunday, to try and get our teams to win, but he's had a great start and he'll be looking to continue that.

"Whenever I've come up against a manager who's similar to myself on the sidelines - [West Brom's] Tony Pulis is very tight to the touchline - I never have an issue really, so I don't expect there to be any kind of issue on Sunday.

"I like how he is on the sideline, I think you can send messages to your players in a positive way, and you've just got to be careful not to do it in a negative way."

Pardew also explained that former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson once advised him not to get so absorbed by games as they take place.

"There's different managers for different styles, for example [Manchester United's Louis] van Gaal doesn't move from his seat, and writes on his pad, but there's still a kind of presence to him, and a manner that he's in control of the game," he said.

"It's the message you send to the players that's important. I remember Alex Ferguson very rarely was at the touchline - only in 'Fergie time' would he get up - and maybe that was a tactical ploy on his part, who knows?

"Fergie once said to me to actually sit down and not get involved so much in the game but that isn't me, and as much as that was good advice and I thought about it, it isn't natural for me."

Pardew added: "[Me and Klopp] are just expressive in our feelings, a little bit more so than maybe other managers."