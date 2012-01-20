Pardew keen to lead England one day

The former Reading, West Ham United, Charlton Athletic and Southampton boss arrived on Tyneside in December 2010 amid a storm after owner Mike Ashley's controversial axing of Chris Hughton.

Hughton, now in charge of Birmingham City, had managed the Magpies to the Championship title and promotion back to to the top flight at the first attempt, before steering them to the mid-table position of 12th in the Premier League before being sacked.

However, Pardew has since won over the frenetic St James' Park faithful.

After maintaining the 12th-place position - finishing seven points above the drop zone - he has overseen the Toon's stellar start to 2011/12, going unbeaten for the first 11 league games.

United currently sit sixth, four points off Champions League qualification, and have signalled their ambition by signing Freiburg striker Papiss Cisse to partner Senegalese compatriot Demba Ba in attack for the second half of the season.

And the Wimbledon-born 50-year-old, speaking exclusively in the February 2012 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, says bringing European football back to the north-east giants is one of his aims. But more importantly, he wants to end their 57-year wait for a domestic trophy.

"Getting a trophy is my ultimate goal. European football would be deemed a success, and then, within the contract I've got, a year when we bring Champions League football back to Tyneside. That extra £40 million from the group phase can transform your team," he says.

The former Crystal Palace, Charlton and Barnet midfielder has since been touted as a future manager of England, with Spurs supremo Redknapp the bookmakers' favourite to replace Capello when his contract ends after this summer's European Championships.

Pardew admits that the prospect of leading his country appeals to him, but is fully behind the thought of Redknapp being next in the hot seat.

"I want to be at the top of my profession. I'd like to expand myself and manage overseas, but ultimately, would I like to be England manager at some stage if I was lucky enough to be asked? Yes," he says.

"Right now I'm fully behind Harry Redknapp. I hope he gets it - he would understand that role. He is experienced enough and has the motivational devices to succeed. Hopefully I'll get myself into a position where I'm experienced enough to be able to do that."

Read the full interview with Alan Pardew, in which he talks about Andy Carroll's move to Liverpool, tough times at Southampton and his relationship with Mike Ashley, in theFebruary 2012 issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

