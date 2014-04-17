Pardew looking to restore harmony

Newcastle have lost their last four Premier League fixtures without scoring a goal, but remain in the top half of the table.

This weekend's clash with Swansea City is the final match of Pardew's touchline ban, which was imposed for headbutting Hull City midfielder David Meyler last month.

Newcastle have won only once during their manager's suspension and the 52-year-old knows he has to take some of the responsibility for their poor recent displays.

And Pardew is eager to give the fans something to shout in the last four games of the season.

"If you lose four on the trot as Newcastle manager it'll always be difficult," said Pardew. "We all have to shoulder the responsibility, none more so than myself.

"I think the fans are fair, and we haven't been fair to them recently with our performances.

"I want to bring back that harmony we had with them not so long ago."

Loic Remy and Mathieu Debuchy have been sorely missed by the St James' Park outfit and Pardew hopes the France duo will soon be back in contention, but is unsure whether they will be fit enough to start against Swansea.

"We've got three or four back at the training ground this week, it's better on that front," he added.

"I'm not sure (if Remy and Debuchy will start), we'll have to wait and see.

"It will be a big boost for us in terms of their experience at this level and their quality."