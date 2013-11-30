Pardew pleased with Newcastle momentum

Pardew's side won a fourth consecutive match at St James' Park thanks to goals from Yoan Gouffran and Moussa Sissoko, with the win moving Newcastle fifth in the table.

Ahead of their clash with Swansea City on Wednesday, Pardew called for his team to extend their winning run.

"We had to work very hard today. I thought we just edged it," he told Sky Sports.

"It's just important to have momentum, it's an amazing armoury you have. Almost like a glow around you.

"If we can keep that glow and that feeling (we can continue the winning run) but I feel there are still some players who can make an impact that aren't playing at the moment."

Sissoko's goal proved crucial, with the France international crashing home a long-range effort three minutes before the hour mark.

Pardew praised the goal but added that he he was also pleased with the midfielder's all-round play.

"The second goal was an absolute cracker," he added. "At the end where (Alan) Shearer smashed so many in, it was great to see one of the new lads do that.

"He's hit a real cracker and it brought the house down. His work-rate and commitment was just as good."