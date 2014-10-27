Pardew pleased with settled Toon signings

Newcastle brought in a host of players during the close-season after a dismal end to last term, but their malaise continued into the start of the current campaign and they only secured a first Premier League victory last weekend against Leicester City.

However, Pardew's men made it two wins on the spin at White Hart Lane with Sammy Ameobi and Ayoze Perez completing a fightback after Emmanuel Adebayor's opener.

Ayoze - signed from Spanish second-tier side Tenerife - made his first top-flight start a memorable occasion by glancing home Remy Cabella's cross shortly before the hour mark - having only been a late inclusion due to Papiss Cisse's injury.

Pardew was also impressed with the likes of Dary Janmaat and Cabella as the gloom continued to lift at the club.

"We had to play Perez and I knew it probably wouldn't have suited him, but we had to give it a go given the way we worked this week," Pardew explained.

"He is a goalscorer. He grows an inch [for the header] when someone else doesn't. Perez is a great individual talent. He doesn't have the strength and power you associate with the Premier League. That will come to him.

"We are so pleased with him. The players love him so they were really made up when he scored.

"One or two of the new boys are beginning to settle in. I thought Daryl Janmaat was good and Cabella showed some things."