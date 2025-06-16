Who is Jess Carter? Everything you need to know

Carter has spent the majority of her career so far at Chelsea

Jess Carter has been a consistent and skilled player for the Lionesses over the past few years.

When the Lionesses reached the World Cup final in 2023, their run was built on a solid defensive operation. Many would point to Alex Greenwood as the team’s standout performer. But Jess Carter’s performances were every bit as important as England went mightily close to winning back-to-back tournaments.

Here is everything you need to know about the defender.

Jess Carter: Her career so far

Right from the start of her career, Carter was playing at the top level.

A Warwick native, she signed for Birmingham City at the age of 15 and made her debut less than a year later, in a UEFA Champions League last eight tie against Arsenal back in March 2014.

Making quite the first impression, Carter helped Birmingham keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win and was named Player of the Match.

Despite her lack of experience, Carter’s impressive form saw her on the radar of the national team pool. She was subsequently capped at U19, U20 and U23 level, with a maiden senior call-up following in November 2017.

In June 2018, a move to Emma Hayes’ Chelsea followed which would transform her career.

Although she had a limited impact in her first season, steady progress was made in part thanks to a personalised nutrition plan.

Treble winner and America move

Carter’s first proper chance to nail down a regular spot in the Blues team came when Maren Mjelde suffered a knee injury in the 2020/21 season, with Carter impressing as Chelsea reached the Champions League final for the first time, losing to Barcelona.

That season she also won the domestic treble – and a year later was part of the England side that won Euro 2022. Although her role in that tournament was more as a squad player, Carter became a regular for Sarina Wiegman in the year that followed.

It meant that when the Dutch coach felt the need to deploy a 3-4-1-2 system at the World Cup in the summer of 2023, Carter became pivotal.

A particular highlight came in the quarter-final win over Colombia, where Carter kept Linda Caicedo quiet – one of the player’s of the tournament up to that point. Carter played every minute of the final and was considered one of the Lionesses’ best performers.

Her six-year spell at Chelsea came to an end in the summer of 2024, after securing her fifth WSL title and making her 100th appearance for the club.

Carter’s girlfriend and former Blues teammate Ann Katrin-Berger had already left for NSWL side NJ/NY Gotham earlier in the year, and the defender made the move to reunite with her partner.