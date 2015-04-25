Pardew questions refereeing decisions

Alan Pardew was disappointed with the performance of referee Mark Clattenburg as Crystal Palace were beaten 2-0 by Hull City on Saturday.

For the second successive game in the Premier League, Palace were beaten by a side in the bottom eight - having lost by the same scoreline to West Brom last week - but Pardew felt his side were not helped by the officials.

Two goals from Dame N'Doye gave Hull the win, however Palace were denied a leveller from Yaya Sanogo before the visitors' second in stoppage time, much to the frustration of the Palace boss.

"Key decisions went against us today," he said. "The first goal is handball and we had a penalty [turned down] with Wilf [Zaha].

"I think we should have had a penalty when Glenn [Murray] should have scored in the first half, and then our 'goal' I think that's a tough call.

"No [not blaming him], that’s his job [to make key decisions] and he's a good referee.

"What I did have a problem with was the amount of [added] time we had. I have no problems with teams slowing down the game and wasting time, I've done it myself at Chelsea.

"But they got seven minutes, you accept that and I'm sure Steve Bruce would’ve accepted seven or eight minutes because that's what it should have been, but it wasn't and I'm disappointed in the referee."

Despite his frustrations, Pardew acknowledged his side had been second best at Selhurst Park.

"We weren't at it today as we have been, we'll address that in our way," he added.

"It's hard to say what was missing, missing [Joel] Ward was a problem for us today. The midfield was not quite as I would have liked, and the forward line was not quite as I would have liked."