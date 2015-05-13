Pardew ready to help Palace 'evolve'

Alan Pardew intends to make changes throughout Crystal Palace's squad in the coming months to ensure his side stay away from trouble next season.

Since taking over as manager at Selhurst Park in January, Pardew has transformed Palace's fortunes, guiding the club away from the relegation fight in the Premier League with a run that included impressive victories over Tottenham and Manchester City.

Despite four successive defeats, Palace are eight points clear of the drop zone with two games remaining, but Pardew is already planning an overhaul at the club.

"I've asked questions of this squad that haven't been asked before and, so far, they've come up with all the answers," he said at the club's end-of-season awards evening.

"[But] we have to keep evolving, keep changing. And that's something I'm happy to do.

"Hopefully this summer we will invest and make this club a real stable Premier League club."

Palace travel to Liverpool this weekend, before finishing the campaign at home to Swansea City.