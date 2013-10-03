Pardew reveals talks with owner Ashley

A poor first-half display saw the Tyneside club go in at the break three goals down after a rampant Romelu Lukaku had hit a double, with Ross Barkley also on the scoresheet.

Parew saw his side rally in the second period, though, Yohan Cabaye scoring early on before Loic Remy's prodded effort set up a frantic finish at Goodison Park, but they could not snatch a result.

The former Southampton manager's position has been hotly questioned in the media, especially after Joe Kinnear's close-season return to St James' Park, but Pardew remains confident in the dug-out.

"It was important to go and see the owner after a game like that and see we know where we are coming from," he is quoted as saying by The Evening Chronicle.

"We had a good meeting after with me, Mike and Joe.

"Just to make sure we know exactly what is going on, on the pitch and in terms of the result.

"There was nothing untoward."