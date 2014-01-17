Pardew to serve self-imposed punishment

The 52-year-old was caught on camera yelling an expletive-laden insult at his opposite number during his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City after Cheick Tiote had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Pardew has escaped any disciplinary action by the Football Association (FA).

And, after once again expressing his disappointment in the comments, Pardew declared that, in the absence of any action from the FA, he would do some community work as a self-imposed punishment, including working with local boys' clubs.

"I think it was done in a dismissive manner and not an aggressive one," he said. "Nevertheless, I'm not proud of the comments.

"I'm going to punish myself and I've got a couple of ideas locally that will take up my time and money."

Pardew faces his former club West Ham on Saturday and the Newcastle boss is hopeful of turning performances into victories.

"We've lost the last four and in three of them we've been very good," he continued.

"We got a bad break in that game in terms of that decision (Tiote's disallowed goal against City), but we're playing well and we need to take that to West Ham."

Following West Ham's crucial victory at Cardiff City last time out, Pardew feels the Upton Park outfit could welcome Newcastle with renewed confidence, adding: "We're coming up against a wall of new positivity."

Pardew's men currently sit eighth in the Premier League, while West Ham occupy 17th spot.