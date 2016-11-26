Pardew slams Palace defence after 'crazy' Swansea game

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew was furious with his side's defending after Saturday's dramatic 5-4 defeat at the hands of Swansea - their sixth Premier League loss in a row.

Pardew's men scored three times in 10 minutes to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead in the closing stages of the game at the Liberty Stadium, seemingly lifting the pressure off Pardew's shoulders.

They could not hang on, though, as Swansea lifted themselves off the bottom with two goals in stoppage time in one of the most spectacular finales in Premier League history.

Defeat keeps Palace level on points with Hull City in 18th position, and leaving a frustrated Pardew's future in the balance.

"It was an unbelievable game in many aspects. It had a crazy feel to it the second half," Pardew told BBC Sport.

"The referee gifted them their first goal, in terms of the decision, and it changed the momentum. Then I thought Swansea did well and we were hanging on and then the game went into a period of madness of goals.

"There were bad goals for them and bad goals for us. In the end, we conceded five bad goals and they conceded four.

"I am very disappointed with the way we defended, particularly the last two goals after we got ourselves in front. If we cannot defend those then that is just not good enough. I cannot defend my defenders sadly enough, they need to do better than they have."

He added: "We just cannot seem to defend set plays. That is four today and we should do a lot better with all four. We need to look at that. My players gave everything in terms of effort and commitment, but you cannot concede goals like that at this level.

"Scrutiny comes with the territory as a manager. I think the group understand that we have some options, we can change the team around. We have got to see it out. Perhaps a break needs to go our way. I am certainly strong enough. I have been here before and I know how it works."