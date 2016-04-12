Pardew wants new Palace deal

Alan Pardew hopes to extend his stay at Crystal Palace once they are assured of their place in the Premier League next season.

A woeful run of 14 matches without victory that saw Palace tumble towards the lower reaches of the table came to an end on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Norwich City.

The London side are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining and, once they are mathematically safe, Pardew will be looking to sign a new deal.

"Once we're safe hopefully I'll sign a new contract here, because I want to stay here," said the coach.

"[Winning] gives everybody a lift. We weren't expecting that run to go on as long as it went on.

"The confidence levels, hopefully, have gone up, and our nervousness has disappeared."

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Leicester City lead the way and look set to claim a first Premier League title.

Pardew feels Palace should assess why they have been unable to make similar strides after finishing 10th last season.

"We all have to sit down after what Leicester have done and think about how to go forward," he continued.

"It makes somebody at a club of this size sit down and think: 'Why haven't we done it? Why haven't Watford, Bournemouth?'

"You can't take the model from one club and put it into another, every club's different."