Pardew will bide his time over January signings

Pardew signed the likes of Mathieu Debuchy, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Yoan Gouffran, Massadio Haidara and Moussa Sissoko during the January window last season.

But the Newcastle boss plans to bide his time next month as he weighs up potential recruits, with his side sitting pretty in sixth place in the Premier League.

"I think we can be very calculated in this window. If you are in a good position, there is no need to rush anything," said Pardew.

"In the corresponding window last year, we really needed to do some business and when you need to do business, I think it is a difficult window.

"When you don't need to do business, which perhaps you can argue we don't, then maybe you can look at it in a more calculated manner."

Newcastle have been linked with the likes of Bafetimbi Gomis and Luuk de Jong, but Pardew is content with the quality he has in his squad.

"The last 10 games have proven our consistency, that we're a good side," he added.

"Whether we can be a great side, we will have to wait and see. We already have one more point than we did in the season when we finished fifth two years ago, so we're in good shape."