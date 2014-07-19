Paredes signs Roma loan deal from Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors talent Leandro Paredes has penned a season-long loan deal with Serie A runners-up Roma.
The 20-year-old joined Chievo in January on an 18-month deal, but only featured in 15 minutes of action, and was expected to move to the capital club - who were unable to previously sign Paredes themselves having already added too many non-EU nationals from foreign clubs.
Paredes made his Roma bow in the second of three XIs to take to the field in the club's 3-1 win over Indonesia Under-23s on Friday.
And coach Rudi Garcia praised the Argentinian for his sharpness.
He said: "We planned to play three teams during the match as this friendly has come a bit early in our training, we only had a few days of work in the legs.
"Even Paredes satisfied me, especially in a physical aspect."
Roma also hold an option to purchase Paredes outright at the end of the season.
