Paris Saint-Germain 2 Ludogorets 2: Di Maria rescues draw but PSG miss out on top spot

Paris Saint-Germain missed out on the chance to seal top spot in Group A of the Champions League as they needed a late equaliser from Angel Di Maria to grab a 2-2 draw against Ludogorets.

The French champions avoided suffering just a second home defeat in European competition since the 2006-07 season when Di Maria turned in a loose ball two minutes into injury time.

Ludogorets were on the verge of pulling off a famous victory thanks to goals from Virgil Misidjan and Wanderson, although the point picked up on their travels still secures them a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Misidjan headed Ludogorets in front in the first half and, although Edinson Cavani equalised with an overhead kick on the hour mark, the visitors capitalised on an error to score again through Wanderson.

While Di Maria spared PSG's blushes at the death, the result - coupled with Arsenal's 4-1 triumph over Basel - leaves Unai Emery's side facing the prospect of a tougher tie in the last 16 of the competition.

Ludogorets had threatened an upset in the first meeting of the teams by taking the lead - and duly repeated the trick in the French capital.

Natanael - who had scored the opener in Sofia back in September - was the provider for the goal, his cross from the left allowing the unmarked Misidjan to nod home in the 15th minute.

The visitors would have doubled their lead had Marcelinho managed to turn Cosmin Moti's flick-on home at the far post, the forward unable to control his header on the stretch with the goal at his mercy.

PSG came close to equalising with a headed chance at the other end of the field; Thiago Silva's effort from Lucas Moura's corner hit the post and stayed out, meaning Ludogorets remained ahead at the break.

To make matters worse for the French champions, Thiago Motta picked up a yellow card that will rule the midfielder out of the first leg of his side's last-16 tie, whoever they end up playing in the next round.

In the end, PSG needed a helping hand to draw level, as Cicinho's poor headed clearance inadvertently set up Cavani to acrobatically volley in his sixth goal of the campaign.

The hosts felt they should have been awarded a penalty shortly after, with Di Maria's shot blocked by the arm of Igor Plastun.

Yet instead of going ahead they soon fell behind for a second time. Marquinhos dallied in possession long enough to be robbed by Jonathan Cafu, who squared the ball across for Wanderson to strike.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola managed to get a hand on the well-struck effort, only for the ball to escape his grasp and roll gently across the line after striking an upright.

Ben Arfa saw a goalbound left-footed drive headed away superbly by Moti, while the resulting corner saw Silva head the ball onto the woodwork for a second time in the game.

It seemed Ludogorets would hold on until Di Maria popped up with a late leveller, although his finish from Layvin Kurzawa's pass did not prevent PSG's players leaving the field to a chorus of boos.